Woman Arrested for Assaulting Two Officers in Prosser

Prosser Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after she assaulted two officers.

Just before 1 am, Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Ellen Avenue on a report of a unwanted person on the property.

As Police Arrived at the Scene, They Encountered an Intoxicated Woman.

According to Prosser Police, the 18-year old woman became combative with two of the officers. She struck one officer in the head, and kicked another Officer in a sensitive area below the waist.

Police Were Able to Safely Take the Woman Into Custody.

The woman was transported to Prosser Memorial Health for an evaluation, where she was also combative with ER staff.

The Prosser woman was booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple counts of RCW 9A.36.031 Assault 3rd Degree.

