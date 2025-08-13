A prisoner escaped custody while being transported on Tuesday night. He was last seen heading toward Highway 99.

The Washington Department of Corrections and local law enforcement are looking for 20-year old John Nino (DOC #442216). The prisoner fled from custody as he was being escorted through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The prisoner Was in Wrist Restraints When He Escaped Custody Around 8 pm.

The prisoner was on the fourth floor of the airport with two DOC officers when he fled. Nino is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs 154 pounds. He has a forehead tattoo above his left eye. According to the Washington State Department of Corrections:

Nino was wearing a red coat and dark grey/black sweatpants. In a still captured from surveillance video, he appears to have removed the wrist restraints. Officers last saw him crossing the light rail tracks and heading towards Highway 99.

Nino recently was on community supervision for a second-degree robbery conviction in Thurston County. He was arrested several days ago in New Mexico. There was a warrant out for Nino's arrest after failing to report to his community corrections officer.

If you see John Nino, do NOT approach him. Call 9-1-1.

According to ABC News, this is NOT the first time an inmate has escaped police custody at the Seattle airport. Last May, another inmate escaped police custody, and was on the run for more than six weeks.

