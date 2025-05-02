Like any large city, things can get a little crazy when too many people congregate in one place.

Portland is a wonderful city, but it has certainly had its share of issues.

In 2007, the 82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association kicked off the annual parade, and people loved it!

Everyone wanted to be involved in Portland's annual 82nd Avenue Rose Parade!

But by 2017, things began to get a little crazy. Threats of violence erupted.

"Threats of violence during the parade by multiple groups planning to demonstrate at the event." A Multnomah County Republican Party group planned to participate in the parade, announcing their participation with a Facebook event "chastising left-leaning protests."

This was followed by allegations that local "antifa" groups would disrupt the Republican group's participation in the parade and that other right-wing groups would try to stop the leftist disruption.

Wowza! Can't we just all enjoy a good parade? Why does everything have to turn political? Some people spoil all the fun! Don't get me wrong, I'm all for making a stand for what you believe should be heard. But at a parade?

At any rate, the start of the parade was at Eastport Plaza and had floats, bands, classic cars, and marching groups, and seemed to be very well received.

But then Covid hit. So the parade took a hiatus for a while.

This year, the parade route has been shortened somewhat, but it will take place!

Portland Rose Festival has multiple parades throughout late May and early June, including the Starlight Parade on Saturday, May 31st, and the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday, June 7th. The Fred Meyer Junior Parade is on Wednesday, June 4th.

So cheer on your favorite floats and grab that candy that is tossed out of classic cars and gather with your community members, and be happy we have the freedom to sit on the side of the street in our silly camp chairs and breathe the fresh air and people watch with our friends! Have fun and stay safe! And hey..just relax a little!

