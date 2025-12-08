A 13-year old boy is missing out of Portland, Oregon. The young teen has been missing since October 2nd.

Missing Child Alert: Have You Seen Chayton Owings?

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division is asking for the public's help to find Chayton. The boy went missing from foster care, and is believed to be in danger. According to a release:

Chayton is suspected to be in the outlying areas of the Portland Metro area and is known to frequent forest areas.

Read More: 7 Years Later, Kennewick Police Nab Murder Suspect in Pasco

Chayton Owings is 4-foot 9" tall and weighs about 94 pounds. He has brown hair and blue-gray eyes. Chayton Owings was born on February1st, 2012.

Sometimes when a child is missing they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need to locate them to assess and support their safety. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and assess their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Get our free mobile app

If you see Chayton or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1, or your local law enforcement agency. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #2063587

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton