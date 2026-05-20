Drunk Driving Leads to Wild Crash and Arrest in Port Orchard
A Port Orchard man is in jail after Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies say his heavily damaged SUV was found unoccupied and stuck in a ditch.
Deputies Responded at the Scene at About 2:30 on Wednesday Morning
In the 3700 block of Jackson SE in Port Orchard, Officers found the SUV with visible damage, and the airbags deployed.
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After investigation, it was learned the vehicle crossed the center line, dislodged a manhole cover, and struck a street sign. The SUV also damaged a backyard fence. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:
Roughly 50 minutes later, Deputies located the 38-year-old driver at a nearby urgent care clinic, where he was being treated for crash-related injuries.
The Suspect Admitted to Drinking Earlier
The man was showing signs of impairment, and was at a bowling alley drinking prior to the collision. He refused a breathalyzer. That's when officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw.
A records check showed the man was driving on a suspended license, and had a prior arrest in 2024 for DUI and hit-and-run.
He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and hit-and-run with property damage.
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