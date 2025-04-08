Calling all crustacean connoisseurs and compassionate community members!

Get your bibs ready for a tidal wave of deliciousness at the Pet Over Population Prevention (POPP) Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed, splashing down on Saturday, April 19th, at the Richland Community Center.

Prepare for a mountain of succulent crab, ready to be cracked and devoured for a fantastic cause!

Get Crackin' for a Cause! POPP's Crab Feed For Homeless Pets in WA State Canva loading...

This isn't just about satisfying your seafood cravings; it's about making a real difference in the lives of countless animals right here in our Tri-Cities community.

Pet overpopulation is a significant challenge, leading to overcrowded shelters and the heartbreaking reality of homeless pets.

But their dedication doesn't stop there! POPP is also a lifeline for homeless pets, diligently working to find them loving forever homes.

Their fostering program provides a safe and nurturing environment for animals awaiting their perfect families.

All of this incredible work – the spays, the neuters, the happy adoptions, the comforting foster care – depends greatly on community support and your donations.

So, how can you be a hero for these deserving animals?

Join the fun at the Crab Feed! Every ticket purchased and every shell cracked open directly contributes to POPP's essential programs.

While you're indulging in the all-you-can-eat feast, you can also enjoy the no-host beer and wine bar, making it a truly enjoyable evening out.

Come together with fellow animal lovers, fill your plates (and your hearts!), and help POPP continue its crucial mission of preventing pet overpopulation and giving homeless animals a second chance at happiness.

Mark your calendars for April 19th, head to the Richland Community Center, and get ready for a shell of a good time that makes a real difference!

Let's crack open some generosity for our four-legged friends in need!

POPP steps in as a beacon of hope, offering a vital low-cost spay/neuter program that directly addresses the root of the issue. 2 By preventing unwanted litters, they are creating a brighter future for our furry companions.

Don't forget to check Petfinder.com if you would like to see which pets are currently available for adoption.

