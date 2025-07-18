With summer in full swing, hikers are out in full-force. Washington State has some of the most beautiful nature to explore. Some of the best hiking trails in the country are in Washington.

Naturally, there are dangers while hiking. No one sets out to encounter a bear, a cougar, or a snake. But, there are other dangers.

Hiking in Washington? Read This Urgent Forest Warning First

Do NOT be fooled by this harmless looking plant. It definitely packs a punch. This invasive weed is so toxic, it CAN be lethal. Poison Hemlock (Conium maculatum) has the ability to spread rapidly and resembles other edible plants, such as wild carrots or parsley. According to Lewis County, several infestations are popping up in Washington.

Poison-hemlock is acutely toxic to people and animals, with symptoms appearing 20 minutes to three hours after ingestion. All parts of the plant are poisonous and even the dead canes remain toxic for up to three years. The amount of toxin varies and tends to be higher in sunny areas. Eating the plant is the main danger, but it is also toxic to the skin and respiratory system. When controlling poison hemlock, minimize exposure by wearing gloves and taking frequent breaks when pulling or mowing large amounts of plants. Avoid taking any actions on hot days as toxins can be absorbed by the skin under hot humid conditions.

Symptoms of hemlock poisoning appear 20 minutes to 3-hours after inhaling any part of the plant. Common symptoms are:

• dilated pupils

• dizziness

• trembling

• slowing heartbeat

• muscle pain or paralysis

Hikers and residents in Washington are encouraged to check the following to know the difference between deadly poison hemlock and other plants.

