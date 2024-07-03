PNW Heat Wave: What is The Practical Thermostat Temperature?
It's not a secret. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Friday through Tuesday.
It will be dangerously hot with highs expected in the 90s and 100s. Sunday through Tuesday will be the hottest days. Do NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. Vehicle interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
According to a release from Pacific Power, there are ways to save on your power bill:
Limit energy usage between 5 and 9 pm whenever possible.
Set the thermostat on central air conditioning at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting.
Turn off lights, computers, televisions, and appliances when you are not using them.
Open windows in the cool of the evening and again in early morning to let in cool air. Use the intake setting on window fans to help bring in even more cool air.
Keep air moving inside your home with ceiling, window, attic and portable fans.
Be sure to take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated when outside.
• Walk pets in the early morning and later in the evening
• Wear loose-fitting clothing
• Drink lots of water
• WEAR SUNSCREEN
Cooling Centers are available at various businesses in our communities. Call 211:
Richland City Hall - 625 Swift Boulevard, Richland, WA 99352
Columbia Center Mall - 1321 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Kennewick, WA
Richland Public Library - 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352
Richland Community Center - 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, WA 99352
Mid-Columbia Libraries West Richland - 3803 West Richland, WA 99353
Mid-Columbia Libraries Pasco - 1320 West Hopkins Street, Pasco, WA 99301
Mid-Columbia Libraries Benton City - 810 Horne Drive, Benton City, WA 99320
Martin Luther King Center 205 South Wehe Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301
Mid-Columbia Libraries West Pasco Branch- 7525 Wrigley Drive, Pasco, WA 99301
Mid Columbia Libraries at Keewaydin Park - 405 South Dayton Street, Kennewick, WA 99336
Water area offered at Badger Mountain Splash Pad - 350 Keene Road, Richland, WA 99352
Water area offered at Howard Amon Wading Pool - 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, WA 99352
Water area offered at George Prout Aquatic Complex - 1005 Swift Boulevard, Richland, WA 99352
