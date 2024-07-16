A national pizza chain has shut down 15 locations and more closings are possible.

Pizza Hut recently closed 15 locations in the midwest with no warning. And, more than 120 Pizza Hut restaurants are in danger of shutting down, due to a legal dispute with a franchisee. According to the New York Post:

EYM Group, which owns and operates 142 Pizza Hut locations in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina and Wisconsin, was accused of defaulting on millions of dollars in payments that were allegedly owed to Pizza Hut by a June deadline.

EYM Group filed suit agains the pizza chain in 2023 for breach of contract. Pizza Hut countersued, alleging that EYM failed to make required payments, violating the franchise agreement. Thus, Pizza Hut abruptly closed 15 restaurants in Northwest Indiana. However, in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That!, the pizza chain vows to reopen some of the closed locations.

"While a few EYM franchise-operated restaurants in Indiana have temporarily closed, Pizza Hut remains committed to providing outstanding service and products to our valued customers. The company is working to transition these locations and expects many of them will reopen soon. Other restaurants operated by the franchisee outside the Indiana market remain open. To find a Pizza Hut location nearest you, please visit https://locations.pizzahut.com," the statement read.

What does this mean for the future of 104 Pizza Hut locations in Washington?

Relax! All Pizza Hut restaurants in Washington are open for carryout and delivery in Tri-Cities and beyond.

