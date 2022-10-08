Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend

Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr.

Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?

The gathering was the 7th year for the Mid Columbia Pirate Festival at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick from October 7th through 9th. The event featured "Special Guest Captain Squirrel the Pirate Magician, participate in a guided acrylic paint class presented by FireFlight Studios, plunder the ports during our pub crawl, fire black powder pistols" according to a page for the event.

What Was the Pirates Cause?

The festival benefits the Humane Society and My Friend's Place and the entry fee was only "a donation of food, cash, cleaning supplies or pet supplies for the charities" according to the festivals page. The event is listed to last through Sunday, although most of the events were on Friday and Saturday.

Do You Want to Join the Mid Columbia Pirate Crew?

This was the 7th year and if you want to attend or get involved for next year, just contact the festival organizer on the groups Facebook page here. If you are quick, you still have time to grab a reservation at the Clover Island Inn and chug a "clap of thunder" with the crew! That means a strong drink for non-pirate folk!

