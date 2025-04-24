Hey there, Seattle explorers! Guess what? Our beloved Pike Place Market just got a little more pedestrian-friendly, and I'm so excited to share the scoop!

Now, the heart of the Market is becoming a daytime stroll zone. That's right, from 8 am to 6 pm, it's all about the foot traffic, according to Axios. Why the change?

For ages, folks have been dreaming of a safer, more relaxed Market experience.

With so many of us wandering through, those occasional car-meets-pedestrian moments? Not ideal! So, our city leaders listened, and they're trying something new.

Here's the lowdown: rideshares and general visitor cars will be taking a little detour off First Avenue and Pike Street during those daytime hours.

But don't worry, our amazing vendors will still get their deliveries, emergency services will have full access, and folks with ADA permits are good to go.

You can still swing by for those pre-ordered goodies with curbside pickup!

Mayor Harrell says this will make our cherished Market "more inviting and comfortable than ever," and I couldn't agree more!

To help things run smoothly, you'll see friendly flaggers guiding the way at First and Pike. Keep an eye out for new daytime parking limits on Pike Place, and remember, overnight parking there is a no-go from 2 am to 6 am.

This timing is pretty smart, as there's some construction happening that's narrowed the walking paths a bit.

Think of this as creating a little extra breathing room! And the best part? This is a "test and learn" situation, according to the Market's spokesperson, Madison Douglas. They're figuring out what works best to make our Market even more fantastic.

So, lace up those comfy shoes and get ready to enjoy a more leisurely wander through the sights, sounds, and delicious smells of Pike Place Market!

I can't wait to experience this new, more pedestrian-focused chapter with you all!

