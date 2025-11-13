Since the Pierce County Sheriff's Office rejoined the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, they've made a significant numer of arrests this year.

21 Arrests Were Made, Leading to Additional Unreported Crimes Against Children.

The unit became operational in March and a dedicated team of detectives began working these difficult cases. Apprehending these offenders is vital to protecting the children of Pierce County. The ICAC detectives, with the assistance of the PCSO Special Assault Unit and our patrol deputies have made 21 arrests so far this year.

Apprehending These Offenders Is Vital in Protecting Our Children.

The ICAC detectives working alongside the Pierce County Sheriff's Office Special Assault Unit, and Patrol Deputies uncovered various sexual assaults of children. The charges include a wide range of offenses including sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted rape, human trafficking, and more. The full list of charges are:

• Possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

• Dealing of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

• Sexual Exploitation of a minor

• Rape of a child in the first degree

• Rape of a child in the second degree

• Rape of a child in the third degree

• Child molestation in the first degree

• Attempted Rape of a child in the second degree

• Attempted Rape of a child in the third degree

• Attempting to elude police vehicle

• Resisting arrest

• Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

• Voyeurism

• Promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor

• Attempted human trafficking in the second degree

• Human trafficking in the first degree

