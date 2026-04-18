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Thank goodness for Animal Control. They save so many animals from horrible, unfortunate situations.

On April 12th, in Pierce County, a complaint call was received by a homeowner reporting that a previous renter abandoned animals at the property, including a dog.

A Warrant Was Issued to Enter and Rescue Any Surviving Animals

Upon entry, the home was found to be in deplorable condition. The dog was located in a back bedroom without access to food or water. It is unknown how long the dog had been left alone.

Officers found two deceased bearded dragons and a gecko. Two additional bearded dragons were found ALIVE, however, severely underweight and dehydrated.

ALSO READ: Dozens of Animals Saved From Horrific Conditions in Poulsbo

The Animals Left Fighting for Their Lives Will Receive Help

The surviving bearded dragons were taken to a reptile refuge, where they'll get proper care until they're healthy for adoption. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The young dog was transported to the Tacoma Humane Society, where the previous owner will have 14 days to petition. If no owner comes forward, the dog will be made available for adoption.

Charges for Animal Cruelty Will Be Sent to a Prosecutor for Review

Wow, I hope so. Whoever left these animals behind should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is unacceptable.

Thank you, Animal Control. Because of you, the survivors will have the opportunity to recover and placed in safe, loving homes.

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