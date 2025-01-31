3 Awesome Artists Coming to the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

Pendleton will get wild this summer as three artists have been announced for this year's Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Are you ready for some great shows?

Cody Johnson was announced a few weeks ago and now you can add Riley Green and Nelly to the festivities.

I'm super excited for this year's line-up, aren't you?

The 9th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is set to bring you a great night of music and entertainment to Pendleton, Oregon, on Saturday, July 12th.

Get our free mobile app

This year’s lineup is packed with talent, featuring Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Ian Munsick, Jacquie Roar, and more.

But that’s not all—there’s a special treat for festivalgoers. The one and only Nelly will be taking the stage for a special performance, blending country vibes with his signature hip-hop energy.

2024 CMA Foundation Music Teachers Of Excellence Awards Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10 AM PST, and you won’t want to miss out! Secure yours at pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.

Concerts In Your Car's Nelly And Baby Bash's Drive-In Concert Getty Images loading...

For more details on the festival, lineup, and event information, visit pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.