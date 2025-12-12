Pendleton Whisky Fest Drops First 2026 Performer: Zach Top

The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is already gearing up for another unforgettable summer, announcing its 2026 “Party in Pendleton” date along with its first major artist reveal.

Zach Top to Play 2026 Party in Pendleton

Sunnyside's beloved Zach Top is coming to the Party in Pendleton, and we are bouncing off the walls.

While Zach Top is the only artist announced so far, organizers say that the full lineup and tickets will go on sale in early 2026.

You can expect more big-name reveals as the event draws closer, continuing the festival’s tradition of bringing top-tier country acts to Eastern Oregon.

Zach Top already rocked the Tri-Cities with two shows in November, and if you missed that show, here's another chance to see one of country's hottest stars back in the TC area.

The festival returns Saturday, July 11, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, promising a full day of music, Pendleton Whisky, camping, brews, and food trucks.

We'll keep you updated as we get more information, but Zach Top is coming, and that's awesome!