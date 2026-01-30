The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is returning to Eastern Oregon for a milestone celebration in 2026, marking 10 years of live music, unforgettable performances, and the signature Party in Pendleton experience.

credit: PWF credit: PWF loading...

Get our free mobile app

Now we can break the news on the complete lineup for this summer in Pendleton, and it's an awesome lineup:

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This year’s anniversary lineup is led by country star Zach Top, fresh off winning CMA New Artist of the Year and earning three GRAMMY nominations at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

He’ll be joined by an awesome group of artists, including eight-time GRAMMY nominee Shaboozey, known for blending country, hip-hop, and pop influences, along with GRAMMY winner and Grand Ole Opry member Carly Pearce.

Legendary country group Diamond Rio and modern western favorite Chancey Williams will round out the powerhouse lineup.

I can't believe this line-up, it's so good in 2026.

READ MORE: Watershed Announces "Break" After 13 Years In The Gorge

Who's excited for this show? WOW!!

Tickets for the 10th anniversary festival will be released in two phases. Alumni ticket holders will receive early access starting Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT. General public sales begin Friday, February 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT.

“What started as an idea over ten years ago has turned into something much bigger than we ever expected,” said Doug Corey and Andy McAnally, co-organizers of the event. “We put a lot of effort each year into bringing A-level talent to Pendleton, but the real success of Pendleton Whisky Music Fest comes from the support of the Pendleton community, our partners, sponsors, staff, artists, and fans who continue to make this event possible.”

Who's ready for the Party? KORD will have your free tickets, and you can follow this link for more details on this year's concert.