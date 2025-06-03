Ready to kickstart your day with a breath of fresh air and some stunning scenery? Imagine this: an early morning bike ride in the Tri-Cities, pedaling through those beautiful rolling hills of Eastern Washington or along the river before the summer heat truly kicks in.

It's not just great exercise; it's an incredible way to experience the area's natural beauty!

Hit the Pavement With Miles of User-Friendly Paths

This is Good news for all you cyclists out there. The Tri-Cities have gone above and beyond to make biking here a breeze.

We're talking about special biking paths constructed to be super user-friendly, weaving through neighborhoods and around our vibrant cities. No more battling traffic; just smooth sailing and scenic views.

Explore Every Corner From Rivers to Neighborhoods

You'll find plenty of access for bicycle riding all around the Tri-Cities. From the peaceful greenbelt river trails that hug the water to the convenient shared paths through towns, there's a route for every mood and every rider.

Whether you ride a Mountain bike or a City Cruiser, you're sure to find paths and trails that you can easily enjoy alone or with others.

The first thing you should know about bicycling around the Tri-Cities is the different route access.

Types of bicycle paths:

Class I (Shared-Use Paths):

Class II (Bike Lanes):

Class III (Bike Routes): Lots of the outdoor sports stores and bicycling shops offer group riding events, giving people a fun way to connect with other enthusiasts and get out and ride. Trek Bikes offers several great rides in the Tri-Cities area, including the Columbia River Loop and the 20-Mile Loop. Komoot has a guide to cycling around Pasco, including routes like the Columbia River loop and the USS Triton Submarine Memorial Park. Greenies is where I purchased my mountain bike many years ago. They had weekly rides for women and took me on my first mountain bike ride up Badger Mountain at night. It was a blast. I think I was the last one up the mountain (trying to figure out the gears on the bike the whole way), but it was a beautiful ride and so much fun. A few biking paths you don't want to miss Be sure to invest the time to see the many parks in the Tri-Cities area that offer trails and bike paths, including Canyon Lakes Park, Duffy's Pond, and Eastgate Park. But wait, there's more... Sacagawea Heritage Trail is a 23-mile trail following the Columbia River, offering scenic views and connecting different parts of the Tri-Cities.

Columbia Park Trail: A 4.5-mile paved trail in Kennewick, perfect for leisurely rides and family outings.

Zintel Canyon Trail: A trail in a residential area of Kennewick.

Columbia River Loop: A 19.6-mile loop in the Tri-Cities area, offering a variety of scenery.

Howard Amon Park and Leslie Groves Park: Parks with trails and bike paths along the riverbank.

Kennewick Class III Bike Routes: Streets designated for bicycle travel and shared with motor vehicles.

Enjoy the outdoors and share your adventures with others. Have a happy summer filled with lots of interesting activities in the Tri-Cities and beyond.