WA Residents Warned About New Construction Scam Tactic

Washington State officials are warning residents to be on high alert for paving scams ripping off consumers.

These Fraudsters Are Posing as Construction Workers Soliciting for Paving Work.

According to Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L & I), the Better Business Bureau, and law enforcement agencies, these scam artists perform shoddy or incomplete work.

The Resident Is Then Left With a Mess and Out of Thousands of Dollars.

When the consumer attempts to follow up on the work, the scammers are nowhere to be found. It's as if theyve done a disappearing act. Recently, paving scams have been reported in King, Pierce, Skagit, Clark, Snohomish and Grant counties. Many of the door-to-door pavers are NOT registered with L & I. Unregistered contractors leave consumers with little financial recourse if there are problems.

“We get reports every spring and summer from consumers who fall victim to these fast-talking con artists,” said Steve Reinmuth, assistant director for L&I’s Field Services and Public Safety division. “They often travel from state to state, preying upon property owners of any age or income, but especially the elderly.

Homeowners Are Advised to ONLY Hire Contractors Registered With L & I.

• Always hire a registered contactor you've searched out, NOT someone who just shows up offering a bargain price for a job.

• Consumers should also get three written bids for a job.

• Do NOT hire someone who shows up at your door uninvited. That's typically a red flag. Similar scams promote roof replacement, chimney repairs, and other home improvement projects.

If you've been the victim of a fraudulent contractor, report it Lni.wa.gov/ReportAContractor or call 1-888-811-5974.