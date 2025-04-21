Warning: Pasco Police Arrest Man For Stealing a Running Vehicle

Pasco Police Detained and Arrested a Man on Monday for Alleged Auto Theft.

Just before 11 am, the victim was working at local business, when the suspect approached him asking for $10. The victim offered to purchase the suspect food, but the thief declined.

Several minutes later, the worker left his vehicle running unattended while he went inside the business. When the worker came out, he discovered his vehicle was gone.

The Car Thief Pulled Over at Another Business on A Steet.

This was my business, Townsquare Media. The suspect knocked at the door. I answered, but couldn't help the man. He got back into the stolen vehicle.

That's When Pasco Police Quickly Arrived at the Scene.

And, not just the Police, the victim raced to the scene in another vehicle where he was able to block the stolen car in. There was a tracking device in the car. The vicitm called 911 and was able to let Police know where the vehicle was stopped. Police were able to quickly detain the suspect.

This Incident Could've Turned Out Very Differently for Everyone.

What if the suspect hadn't pulled over? What if he crashed the vehicle? Because there was a tracking device in the car, the worker was able to locate the vehicle.

As Officers looked through vehicle to make sure everything was ok, it was determined that no items were stolen from the vehicle. The vehicle was not damaged.

Pasco Police Arrested the Man for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

After witessing this event, I KNOW that I will NEVER leave my vehicle running unattended.

