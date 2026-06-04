Progress is happening. And, you're invited to share your input about a project moving forward in Pasco. A community outreach meeting about the Sylvester Street Overpass Pedestrian/Bicycle Access project is happening in just a few days.

The Meeting Will Be Held at HAPO Center on Wednesday, June 10th at 6:15 PM

The project includes building a new overpass for pedestrians and cyclists over US Highway 395 between Road 32 and North 28th Avenue. According to the City of Pasco:

The project connects to recent pedestrian and bicycle upgrades on both sides of the highway through the Sylvester Street Safety Improvements Project.

Read More: Washington State Patrol Reminds Motorists: "Secure Your Load"

The current bridge over US 395 is too narrow to allow for cyclists and pedestrians to comfortably cross. The Sylvester Street Overpass Pedestrian/Bicycle Access Project is necessary for safety and accessibility for everyone.

Funding for the Project Will Be Discussed

Currently, the project is about 60% complete. While the project doesn't have full funding yet secured for construction to proceed, the City is actively seeking additional grant opportunities for options to move forward.

The Sylvester Street Overpass Pedestrian and Bicyclist Program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, which invests in projects that reduce climate pollution, create jobs, and improve public health.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil