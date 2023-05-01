Massive Facelift of Pasco&#8217;s Sylvester Street Starts this Summer

Massive Facelift of Pasco’s Sylvester Street Starts this Summer

According to the City of Pasco, major safety improvements are coming to Sylvester Street from Road 54 to the east corridor. Currently, Sylvester Street has two 11-foot wide lanes going in each direction with very little room for pedestrians and bicyclists – no sidewalks or bike lanes - a big safety hazard (image below).

What will West Sylvester Street look like after improvements are completed?

Instead of two lanes in each direction, Sylvester Street will be reduced to one 10.5-foot lane (each direction) with one 11-foot center turn lane. A 6-foot wide sidewalk for pedestrians will be added on the north side of the street, and a shared multi-use path on the south side for bicycles and pedestrians (images below).

One 10.5-foot lane in each direction

One 11-foot center turn lane

A 6-foot wide sidewalk on the north side and a multi-use shared bike-pedestrian path on the south side. 

What changes are coming to the east portion of Sylvester Street?

Presently, the east section of Sylvester Street has two 11-foot lanes traveling in both directions with sidewalks on each side. The new configuration will drop to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane, and sidewalks. A bike lane will be added for both directions.

Construction is expected to begin this summer – expect delays and a much safer area in the future. You can learn more about the project at the City of Pasco’s construction project page.

