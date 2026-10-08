Everyone is invited to Pasco's City Hall for a SPOOKY good time!

Pasco Parks & Recreation via Facebook Pasco Parks & Recreation via Facebook

Pasco Parks & Recreation has announced this year's Halloween "Spooky Hall" will be on Wednesday, October 28th, from 3pm - 5pm, at Pasco City Hall (525 N. 3rd Ave.).

Everyone Is Invited to Show Up in Your Best Halloween Costumes

Photo by Steve Wrzeszczynski on Unsplash a person in a garment

Bring your candy bucket and trick-or-treat your way throughout Pasco City Hall. There will be treats and surprises all throughout the building.

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Pasco's Spooky Hall Is FREE and Family Friendly

All ages are welcome, with BOTH indoor and outdoor Halloween trick-or-treating. Get everyone in costume and be ready for frightening, fabulous FUN!

The FUN Continues at Fairchild Cinemas Pasco, (5020 Convention Dr)

Photo by Adhitya Sibikumar on Unsplash Empty cinema hall with red seats and large screen

After the fun winds down at Pasco's Spooky Hall, head over to the movie theatre for a FREE showing of The Nighmare Before Christmas, with a FREE mini popcorn. Doors open at 5:30 PM and will continue to fill theaters every 30 minutes until 7:00 PM.

Gather your little ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and princesses for a Halloween celebration you won't want to miss!

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