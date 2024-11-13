Need A Job? Great News: Pasco School District Is Hiring

If you're looking for a job offering a flexible schedule and the summer off, look no further. This may the opportunity of a lifetime for you.

Pasco School District is hosting a Bus Driver and Substitute Paraeducator Hiring Event.

• Monday, November 18th

• 4 pm - 7 pm

• Booth Building, Board Room, 1215 West Lewis Street, Pasco

This event provides an excellent opportunity for dedicated individuals to join the team and support students in Pasco by ensuring safe and reliable transportation, as well as personalized classroom support.

Interested applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for an on-site interview. Make sure you have your resume and driver’s license.

Pasco School District offers great benefits, including:

• Flexible schedules

• Summers off

• Winter break off

• Competitive pay

• Paid training and certifications provided for hired candidates

• Immediate openings

• Job security

Anyone who's interested in a position with the Pasco School District is encouraged to stop by the hiring event. Learn more about the benefits of becoming a bus driver or paraeducator with the Pasco School District.

With on-the-spot interviews, applicants will have the opportunity to begin the hiring process immediately.

What's really awesome about the Pasco School District, is that they offer paid training for those hired. If you're looking for a new opportunity, this event is where to start.

If you can't make it to the hiring event, you can apply online at https://pascosd1.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

For more information, contact Anna Tensmeyer, Director of Public Affairs, at 509-845-0341, or email: atensmeyer@psd1.org.

