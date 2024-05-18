Beware: Pasco Police Warning Residents About Jury Duty Scam

Pasco Police are warning Tri-Cities residents not to fall for the latest scam.

This scam targets residents over the phone. The scammers claim to be local law enforcement calling you to inform you of missed jury duty. The scammers give you two options.

• Get arrested and go to jail,

OR

• Pay them several thousands of dollars

The video below is a call from a scammer trying to trick a Police detective into paying several thousand dollars.

Residents in both Benton and Franklin Counties have received calls. Remember! Police officers do NOT call residents asking or demanding money. These con artists sound very convincing. Law enforcement will NEVER call a resident to have warrants dismissed by paying a fine.

Get our free mobile app

If you receive a call asking or demanding payment for missed jury duty or to take care of warrants for your arrest, hang up. Then contact your local law enforcement agency to report it. You can report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)