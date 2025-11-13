Pasco Police are asking for your help to ID a female suspect accused of committing felony acts. They really need to find this woman. So, they've turned to Facebook for assistance.

Long story short, this woman with purple hair and a chest tattoo, walked into a local gym and gave a fake name upon entry. She was not there to workout. Instead of hitting the weights, she walked right to the locker room and stole a woman’s jacket with her credit cards inside. That’s a felony theft.

After the Woman Got a Hold of Someone Else's Credit Cards, She Went Shopping.

This is more theft, which will result in more charges. But, first, they have to have a name. Pasco Police are asking if you know her. They woud LOVE to get to know her, too. Surely, someone can identify this woman.

Anyone with information about this incident, or about the female suspect, is asked to contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333. Please reference case number 25-060115.

The Pasco Police Department thanks you in advance for your assistance. They know the power of Facebook.

