Pasco Police Arrest Man Trespassing on Resident’s Rooftop

Pasco Police responded to a resident's call about a man on top of his roof.

The resident heard the male screaming in the backyard. At that time, the male was on top of a camper screaming to, "watch out for the animals." The resident didn't know the screaming man. Out of concern for his family, the homeowner called Police.

When Police officers arrived, they found the man on the roof of the family home.

The man was armed with a brick. Officers used de-escalation measures to convince him to drop the brick. After approximately 20 minutes, Officers eventually persuaded the man to come down from the roof.

After searching the man, a baggy containing an unknown powder was found.

The 23-year-old man was booked at the Franklin County Jail for trespassing. Mental health resources, including substance abuse help will be offered to the man.

