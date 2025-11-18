Pasco Police Officers had quite an eventful Tuesday morning, as a STOLEN vehicle out of Kennewick was located. However, the driver of the stolen vehicle made the poor decision to flee.

As Officers Attempted to Stop the Vehicle, the Driver Fled at a High Rate of Speed.

Police say the speeding vehicle nearly collided with several other vehicles on the road. The driver evetually lost control of the car, and it struck several objects on the side of the road before coming to rest.

All of the Occupants in the Vehicle Were Detained by Pasco Police.

In Washington, possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

