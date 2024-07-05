Pasco Police Encounter Drugs, Guns, Assaults, & More Over the 4th

It was an extremely busy week for our men in blue in Pasco.

Due to the 4th of July holiday, officers were dispatched to multiple calls of overdoses. Several users were successfully revived with the use of Narcan administered by medics and officers.

Sure, holidays are a time to party, however, it seems Independence Day brings an unusual amount of criminal activity.

Police were called to a report of a handgun being fired in a backyard. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals in the yard with a spent casing, and a live round. The man holding the gun was arrested.

Then there was a "Suspicious Circumstance" report. From the Pasco Police Facebook:

A white male was seen screaming and yelling at himself while carrying a hatchet. As he was not bothering or endangering anyone, officers decided to leave him alone, and he walked off south on Road 68.

A robbery took place at Albertson's. Officers responded to a female stealing and assaulting employees at the store. Sterlene Tresner didn't follow orders to stop. Instead, she chose to resist when taken into custody. She was booked into jail for robbery.

And that's not all. Pasco Police were dispatched to a report of man on a bicycle pointing a gun at a person. Officers quickly located the suspect, Alvaro Villasenor-Botello. He was taken into custody with a very realistic-looking pellet gun tucked in his waistband. He was booked into jail for Assault.

There's a lot more, including a DUI and collision, a Hit and Run accident, more assaults and more calls involving narcotics. You can read more of what Pasco Police encountered below. Thank you Pasco Police officers for keeping us safe.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)