It's finally happening! The City of Pasco is proud to celebrate the opening of the Memorial Pool Dome.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Will Be Held on Wednesday, January 28th

In honor of the event, a FREE community swim will be hosted, marking the official opening of the dome and start of winter swimming at the pool.

Residents will have a chance to 'test the waters' and experience Memorial Pool under the dome.

“This project has been a long-standing community goal,” said Recreation Services Manager Brent Kubalek. “The Memorial Pool Dome allows us to extend the life and use of this facility well beyond the summer months, creating more opportunities for families, students, and residents to stay active year-round.”

Funding for the Dome Project Came From a Combination of Bonds.

At a price tag of almost $2 million, the dome project was made possible by a combination of Limited Tax General Obligation bonds, Real Estate Excise Tax funds, and a $100,000 contribution from the Pasco School District.

“The success of this project reflects strong partnerships and shared goals,” said Kubalek. “We’re especially grateful to the Pasco School District for their investment and continued collaboration, which helps ensure this facility can serve students and the broader community year-round.”

Everyone is invited to attend the official opening of the Memorial Pool Dome on Wednesday, January 28th, from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Memorial Aquatic Park is located at 1520 West Shoshone Street in Pasco, WA 99301.

