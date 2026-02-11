A Pasco park was vandalized twice within the last week. And, the City of Pasco would like some answers. Who's the person, or people responsible?

The shelter at Liberty Park was the target of vandals, causing extensive damage.

These spaces are meant for recreational and community use for picnics, and other gatherings.

Our city parks are perfect for hosting celebrations like birthday parties, and barbecues. The shelters provide protection from the sun and rain.

Personally, I've reserved a public park shelter for a baby shower/barbecue. It was the most perfect place to accommodate everyone.

The Liberty Park Shelter Will Need to Be Replaced.

Due to the destruction caused by vandals, the roof will have to be repaired for further use. It's no good with a big hole. Why would someone do this?

The City of Pasco is asking for your help. If you see suspicious activity in or around city parks, call Pasco Police right away to report it.

• Non-Emergency: 509-628-0333

• Emergency: 911

Your quick call can help prevent further damage and keep our parks safe for everyone.

