Pasco Police Capture Sexual Assault Suspect Thanks to You

The Pasco Police Department has a suspect in custody wanted for being involved in an assault with sexual motivation at Walmart on Road 68. The suspect is accused of following a female throughout the store and engaging in lewd behavior. The man fled the store after his bodily fluids struck the victim.

This Suspect is Linked to Several Similar Incidents Throughout the Tri-Cities.

This is inappropriate. The suspect is accused of doing the same thing on multiple occasions.

Matthew Decker Matthew Decker loading...

Thanks to you, the suspect was identified, and is in custody.

