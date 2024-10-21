Get Your Ghoulish Giggles at Pasco’s Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza

Everyone is invited to trick-or-treat at Pasco's "Spooky Hall" on Halloween!

• Thursday, October 31st

• 3 pm to 5 pm

• Movie start time is 4:15 pm

• Pasco City Hall - corner of Sylvester Street and 3rd Avenue

• Maps will be provided at the entrance, and stroller storage will be provided

On Thursday, October 31st, from 3 pm to 5 pm, Pasco's City Hall will be transformed into "Spooky Hall." Families are invited to experience a safe, FUN, magical Halloween experience. Enjoy the festive halls, collect delicious treats, and watch a free movie.

Families are encouraged to attend in costume

Children and adults are invited to show up wearing their most creative costumes. Super heroes, princesses, police officers, firefighters, monsters, and all others are invited to trick-or-treat through the decorated halls of Pasco City Hall.

A special thanks to our generous sponsors—Franklin PUD, Bank of Idaho, Fairchild Cinemas, McCurley Honda, Renewal by Andersen, Red Lion, Mid-Columbia Libraries, Yokes Fresh Market, and Little Caesars Pizza—for making this event possible with their support, including all the candy which is fully sponsored!

Monster's, Inc. is the movie of choice and will be shown at 4:15 pm in the City Hall Gym

For more information about this event, and other City of Pasco events, visit: www.pasco-wa.gov.

