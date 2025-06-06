Canva Canva loading...

As Summer arrives it's always fun to look ahead of what's to come. Looking ahead on the schedule is the 4th of July, which falls on a Friday this year.

With all the celebrations in Tri-Cities, Pasco's Grand Old 4th Celebration promises fun for the entire family! The celebration begins with FUN the week before.

The Fun Kicks Off the Last Week of June with a FREE Bike Ride.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, June 28, with a free Family Bike Ride at Riverview Park from 8:00–10:00 AM. Bring your bikes, helmets, and smiles for a fun morning ride along the river, with refreshments at the finish line, and a drawing for door prizes at 10:00AM.

Then, on July 4th, Pasco's Memorial Park Comes Alive With an Early Breakfast.

Wake up early to start your day with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast beginning at 7am. Just $7 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Pasco Kiwanis Club. Then, at 9:15 am, kids can participate in a free street dance.

10 am - The Annual Grand Old 4th Parade Rolls Down West Clark Street.

Make sure to pack up the family and get a great seat along the parade route. **NOTE: While most parade spectators will honor the space-saver you set out, some may not. It's not your space until you arrive. If you show up and find someone occupying the spot you've saved, take your chair and move on.

A classic car show begins at noon at Memorial Park, followed by the 10th annual Cardboard Regatta at 1:00 PM at Memorial Aquatic Park. Watch as inventive sailors race handmade boats built from cardboard and recyclable materials. Cool off afterward with Red, White, & Swim from 3:00–6:00 PM.

Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Celebration Wraps Up at Gesa Stadium.

Bring the whole family to Gesa stadium. Gates open at 8 pm. A spectacular fireworks extravaganza gets underway at 10 pm.

