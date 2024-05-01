A parade, a car show, dancing, beer, and food - this weekend in Pasco is all about Cinco de Mayo! Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for the “fifth of May” and highlights and celebrates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the battle of Puebla in 1862.

Columbia River Walk’s Kickoff to Cinco de Mayo Event

Photo: Columbia River Walk Apartments Photo: Columbia River Walk Apartments loading...

The Columbia River Walk Apartments begins the Cinco de Mayo celebration early on Thursday, May 2, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will host attendees with free food, live music, and prizes. The Kickoff to Cinco de Mayo event is open to all! The apartments are located at 2120 West A Street along the edge of the Columbia River. Enjoy the festive event and then take a stroll on the river path.

The City of Pasco Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Photo: Pasco Downtown Development Authority/City of Pasco Photo: Pasco Downtown Development Authority/City of Pasco loading...

The City of Pasco invites the community to participate in the celebration of culture, music, and spirit at Pasco’s annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival on Saturday, May 4, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and Sunday, May 5 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Saturday will feature a parade, a boxing exhibition, food, and a 21-and-over street dance. Sunday will present a car show and a breakdance competition. Get the complete schedule at the City of Pasco website.