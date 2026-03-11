A man from Pasco was sentenced to prison for receipt of child pornography.

Ricardo Velazquez Reyes Was sentenced to 5-Years for Receipt of Child Pornography

The 23-year old Pasco man was sentenced on March 5th. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington:

Judge Mary K. Dimke also ordered that following his sentence, Velazquez Reyes serve a 15 year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and abide by a number of conditions pertaining to Velazquez Reyes’s use and access to electronic devices. Velazquez Reyes was also ordered to pay $154,000 in restitution to minor children depicted and identified in the sexual exploitation files he received, possessed and distributed.

Velazquez Reyes Distributed Sickening Images of Children Engaged in Sex Acts

Between December 2023 and March 2024, Valazquez Reyes distributed child porn to an undercover agent on multiple occasions. A search warrant executed at his Pasco residece turned up more than 1,000 child pornography files on electronic devices.

“Mr. Velazquez Reyes distributed sickening images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minor children in our community and abroad” stated First Assistant Pete Serrano. “This material often depicts the worst day of a young child’s life, yet Mr. Velazquez Reyes distributed these images and videos and gained personal gratification from them. Thanks to the proactive work of Homeland Security Investigations and the Southeast Regional ICAC team, Mr. Velazquez Reyes was identified, apprehended and prosecuted for his conduct, preventing the further distribution of these horrific images and videos.”

Several Law Enforcement Agencies Worked Together in the Investigation

The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and detectives from the Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco Police Departments, along with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.