Two people were seriously injured when a mail truck caught fire after colliding with another vehicle.

The Colision Occurred in the 10600 Block of Park Ave. S. in Parkland

On January 8th, around 12 pm, deputies responded to a call of a U.S. Postal Service mail truck that caught on fire after colliding with a sedan. After the crash, the mail truck burst into a fiery inferno.

A Deputy and Bystander Pulled the Injured Victims to Safety and Fought the Fire.

Upon arrival, the first deputy recognized that the mail truck driver was injured, and lying on the roadway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The deputy pulled him away from the burning vehicle before attempting to put out the fire with the help of a bystander.

After pulling the mail truck driver away from the burning vehicle, with assistance from the female bystander, the deputy attempted to put the fire out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A male passenger in the back-seat of the sedan was also seriously injured in the collision. Both injured victims were transported to local hospitals in serious condition for treatment.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

