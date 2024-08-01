New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Richland on Friday

Richland residents have reason to rejoice! Panda Express on George Washington Way oficially opens to the public on Friday.

I've been watching the construction happen daily for the past several months. And, it's FINALLY completed. This new location at 924 George Washington Way marks the debut of a new store design inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and traditions, with modern motifs to express the unique story of Panda Express.

Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Friday, August 2nd at 8:30 am

The Richland Chamber will oficially welcome Panda Express to the community. The first 88 guests will receive a FREE Panda Express branded t-shirt. Guests can also sign up for the new Panda Rewards program on the Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Richland community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Maria Orozco, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

Job Opportunities Are Available at Panda Express For Local Residents

Panda Express is a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves. Panda provides a wide range of training programs, and offers professional and personal development courses. Wages start at $17.50 per hour. Those interested in a career with Panda Express are encouraged to visit Pandacareers.com.

Panda Express is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 am to 10 pm (with drive-thru open until 10:30 pm): and Friday through Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 pm (with drive-thru open until 11 pm).

