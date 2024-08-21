Frantic Paddleboarders Rescued in Washington Waters, Kayaker is Missing
Sunday, August 18th is a day some lucky paddleboarders won't soon forget.
Multiple agencies participated in a water rescue after the group of paddleboarders became stuck in a heavy rain storm with heavy winds. According to the Everett Fire Department, at about 5:20 pm, they were dispatched to Edgewater Park and Mukilteo.
Also interesting: Rare Sight: Colossal Sunfish Washes Up on Oregon Coast
During the rescue, it was learned that a male kayaker, not connected to the group, went missing in the area. The man was reportedly NOT wearing a life jacket. He was NOT located after a thorough search by water and air.
Five paddleboarders were safely rescued. Everett Fire rescued three people, one from the water, and two others found clinging to the end of the Boeing pier. A ladder was used to bring them to safety.
A Washington State Ferries rescue boat on scene rescued another person.
Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Mukilteo Fire & Police, South County Fire, and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue participated in the rescue. Authorities remind paddleboarders and water sports enthusiasts to please abide by the following rules when venturing out on waterways:
• Wear a USCG-approved, properly fitted life jacket.
• Have a whistle to use to signal for help.
• Check weather reports before going out, as wind speed, water temperature, and current can all impact paddling.
• Paddle with a buddy.
• Understand the tides.
60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Counties with the worst droughts in Washington
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
6 Porch Light Colors to Be Aware of in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner