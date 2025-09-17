Prepare Now: La Niña Brings Harsh Winter to Washington

Prepare Now: La Niña Brings Harsh Winter to Washington

It's happening, whether you like it or not. And, it may be a good thing for us. La Niña conditions are on the way, and Washingtonians are expected to feel the hit this fall and winter. What does this mean?

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center Announced a La Niña watch.

If their prediction holds up, the Pacific Northwest will see more rain this fall and winter.

We may get some relief from severe drought conditions. La Niñas are good for ending droughts, with much needed rain. The cooler, wet weather could also lessen the impact of fire conditions.

What is La Niña?

La Niña is part of a climate cycle officially known as El Niño - Southern Oscilation, or ENSO. It refers to a cycle when warmer and cooler seawater surface to bring more precipitation and cooler than average temperatures to the PNW. It's opposite of El Niño, which happens when the Pacific Ocean water is warmer than average for three months.

What Does This Look Like in Terms of Snowfall for Washington and Oregon?

According to Snow Brains, the Pacific Northwest is predicted to receive above-normal snowfall.

Baker, Stevens, Crystal, Alpental, Timberline and Bachelor, and Schweitzer have high odds of above-normal snowfall and an early-start potential from November into December. Expect frequent reloads with periodic high snowlines during warm AR pulses followed by excellent post-frontal powder on colder northwest flow. Confidence is high.

