Oregon’s Most Wanted Sexual Predator is Arrested After 30 Years

Finally, aftter 30 years, one of Oregon's most wanted fugitives is in custody.

Steven Craig Johnson, (70) aka “William Cox,” was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SMS SERFTF) on Tuesday, July 16th. Johnson was living at an apartment complex in Macon, Georgia using the alias William Cox. He resided at the apartment since 2011. Johnson was wanted on an Oregon arrest warrant for escape.

Steven Craig Johnson was serving a prison sentence for sexual abuse and sodomy.

He escaped a prison work detail on November 29th, 1994. He was serving his sentence at the MIll Creek Correctional Facility in Salem.

How did authorities locate the escaped sexual predator

The USMS adopted the case in 2015 requested by the Oregon Department of Corrections. Several leads were developed and followed. This year, new investigative technology was utilized to develop newer leads in the case. After investigation, it was learned that Johnson had stolen the identity of a child that died in Texas in January, 1962. Johnson obtained a copy of the deceased child's birth certificate. He then obtained a social security number in Texas in 1995. Then, Johnson was able to obtain a Georgia Driver's License in 1998.

Johnson was booked into the Bibb County Jail, where he's awaiting extradition back to Oregon.

Critical assistance in this case was provided by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF); the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJ RFTF); the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Atlanta Resident Office; the Oregon Department of Corrections; the USMS-Middle District of Georgia; and the Bibb County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office.

