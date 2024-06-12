Oregon’s Minimum Wage is Going Up: What You Need to Know

All workers in Oregon are entitled to minimum wage and that depends on your location.

The increase goes into effect on July 1st. According to Oregon Labor & Industries:

The wage in the Portland Metro will be $15.95 per hour for workers including parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties. $14.70 per hour is Standard for workers in Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, Yamhill, parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, & Washington counties. The rate is $13.70 per hour in Non-urban counties, including Baker, Coos, Crook, Curry, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wheeler.

Tips are separate. They can't be counted as wages. Tip credits are ILLEGAL in Oregon.

Canva Canva loading...

The current minimum wage in the Portland metro is $15.45, $14.20 per hour is standard, and it's $13.20 per hour for non-urban counties.

Which states have the highest minimum wage? According to Bloomberg Law:

Canva Canva loading...

District of Columbia: $17

Washington: $16.28

California: $16

Get our free mobile app

Which states have the lowest minimum wage? According to Bloomberg Law:

Georgia and Wyoming have the lowest at $5.15 and West Virgina's minimum wage is $8.75.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster