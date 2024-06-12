Oregon’s Minimum Wage is Going Up: What You Need to Know
All workers in Oregon are entitled to minimum wage and that depends on your location.
The increase goes into effect on July 1st. According to Oregon Labor & Industries:
The wage in the Portland Metro will be $15.95 per hour for workers including parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties. $14.70 per hour is Standard for workers in Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, Yamhill, parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, & Washington counties. The rate is $13.70 per hour in Non-urban counties, including Baker, Coos, Crook, Curry, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wheeler.
Tips are separate. They can't be counted as wages. Tip credits are ILLEGAL in Oregon.
The current minimum wage in the Portland metro is $15.45, $14.20 per hour is standard, and it's $13.20 per hour for non-urban counties.
Which states have the highest minimum wage? According to Bloomberg Law:
District of Columbia: $17
Washington: $16.28
California: $16
Which states have the lowest minimum wage? According to Bloomberg Law:
Georgia and Wyoming have the lowest at $5.15 and West Virgina's minimum wage is $8.75.
