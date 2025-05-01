Oregon Zoo Says Goodbye to Tilly: A Legacy of Love and Leadership

This One Is a Sad One. The Oregon Zoo is Mourning the Loss of an Otter Named Tilly.

I warn you, the story of Tilly will bring you all the emotions. The 16-year old otter was euthanized after her health was declining in her old age.

Tilly Was Known For Her Resilience And Exceptional Parenting Skills.

In 2009, Tilly was rescued as an orphan. She was named after the Tillamook River. Tilly was found near Johnson Creek after an animal attack and severely malnourished. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife transported hr to the Oregon Zoo.

At the Zoo, Tilly Became a Symbol of Second Chances After rRising Several Pups.

She won the zoo's "Mom of the Year" award in 2013. Tilly raised her own pups, Mo, Ziggy, Tucker, and Nellie. In addition, Tilly was an adoptive mother to several rescued little otters along the way, including current Oregon Zoo residents Flora and Hobson.

Tilly the Otter Had Her Five Minutes of Fame With the TV Show 30 Rock.

Tilly was known for being tough when teaching her pups to swim. Apparently, her first pup Mo made quite a splash with Tilly, when teaching him how to swim.

Sweet Tilly was 16-years old.

