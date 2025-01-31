Oregon Town: One of America’s Most Challenging to Pronounce
It's inevitable. Some town names are incredibly dicfficult to pronounce. As a radio host, my worst nightmare is mispronouncing ANY word. I've butchered many town names on-the-air.
After arriving in Washington in 2014, I remember referring to Mesa as "May-suh" one morning. My co-worker, Chuck, quickly corrected me, "Uh, Patti, that's MEE-suh. It's MEE-suh, here, in Washington." Due to slick roads, and snow, we were running down the list of delays and closings. You can bet I never made THAT mistake again. But, it happens.
Reader's Digest Created a List of the Most Hard to Pronounce Towns in the US.
Wow! Some of the towns are really difficult. Like Quonochontaug, Rhode Island, say what? After diving in, I see it's KWAHN-ah-kahn-tawg. Who knew?
Yachats, Oregon is on the List of the Most Difficult to Pronounce Towns in America.
The 'C' is silent. Yachats (pronounced YAH-hahts), is a small town on the Oregon Coast. The name comes from the Siletz (SIGH-lets) language and means "at the foot of the mountain". Yachats is one one of the best locations for whale-watching.
"In 2007, Budget Travel magazine named Yachats one of the “Ten Coolest Small Towns of the U.S.A.”
Other Oregon Towns That Are Challenging to Pronounce Include:
• Neahkahnie (pronounced NEE-uh-kah-nee), is located in Tillamook County.
.
• Champoeg (pronounced Sham-POO-ee), is now a ghost town in Oregon. It's located halfway between Oregon City and Salem.
• Mulino (pronounced (muh-LINE-oh), not muh-LEEN-oh. Who knew? As a radio announcer, I've learned to do my research.
