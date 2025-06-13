Your New Best Friend Is a Mustang — Adopt One in Oregon
Did you know wild mustangs are availabe to adopt in Oregon? It's true!
The Bureau of Land Management will be hosting a walk-up adoption event June 25th through June 27th at the Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility in Hines, offering you the awesome and unique opportunity to provide a wild horse a home.
10 Yearlings and 15 Geldings, All 5 Years Old and Younger Are Available.
These precious yearlings are from the South Steens Herd Management Area and the geldings are from the Murderer’s Creek Wild Horse Territory. This is the first in-person chance to adopt these horses since they were gathered in the summer and fall of 2024.
Adopter Registration and Viewing Is From 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, June 25th.
Adoption begins at 9 am Thursday, June 26th and Friday, June 27th on a first-come first-served basis for registered, approved adopters. The adoption fee is $125.
Potential adopters are encouraged to apply well in advance here. Or, you can email your application to cpresley@blm.gov before June 25th.
“We encourage anyone who loves horses to come out and consider adoption,” said Kayce Faulkner, Facility Manager. “These mustangs are looking for safe, caring homes. They’re tough, smart, full of heart. And they make great partners whether you’re working, riding, or just spending time with them.”
The Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility is located at 26755 US-20 in Hines.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program protects and manages wild horses and burros on public lands across the western United States. Through gathers, adoption, and partnerships, the program works to maintain healthy herds and healthy rangelands, ensuring these iconic animals continue to thrive for generations to come.
