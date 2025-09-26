Canva Canva loading...

Oregon State Police arrested two people for the murder of a Washington man.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, the Oregon State Police SWAT team served a search warrant at a rural property in Sprague River in Klamath County. Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the death of Robert T. Hein, 47, of Bellingham, Washington.

Details Unfold in the Death of Robert T. Hein

On Tuesday, September 23rd, just before 4 pm, a hunter found a deceased person in a heavily wooded area near Sprague River. After calling Klamath County 911, the Sheriff's Office responded, and determined the deceased victim died as a result of homicide. The victim was identified as Robert T. Hein.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team Was Immediately Activated.

Along with the Orefon STate Police, detectives with the Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Klamath County Community Corrections, and the Klamath County District Attorney's Office worked together to identify two suspects.

The Investigation Led to Two Suspects in the Washington Man's Death.

Russell Dwayne Carroway, 38, and Devin Tyler Pellerin, 31, both of Sprague River, were arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Both Suspects were transported to the Klamath County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center Dispatch at 800-442-2068, or by calling *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP25-414701.