Motorist Busted in Oregon With 100 Pounds of Drugs

Oregon State Police busted a motorist with more than 100 pounds of drugs.

The unbelievable HUGE drug bust happened on Monday, August 26th, as an Oregon State Police K9 team seized more than 100 pounds of crystal meth and 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

At about 3 pm, the OSP K9 unit stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling northbound on Interstate 5. The OSP Trooper stopped the driver near milepost 223 in Linn County. During the traffic stop, the OSP Trooper observed potential criminal activity signs.

Because the officer sensed drugs on the scene, he deployed his drug detection K9.

The drug-sniffing officer alerted the Trooper to the likely presence of illegal drugs. After a search of the vehicle, 104.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was found in the back seat and 11 pounds (5 kilograms) of suspected powder fentanyl was discovered under the back seat.

Both the driver, and the passenger were arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The driver, Carlos Antonio Zuniga Diaz (40) of North Las Vegas (NV), and passenger, Sugey Padilla Sanchez (40) of North Las Vegas (NV), were arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine and delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Both were take to the Linn County Jail.

