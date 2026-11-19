A Traffic Stop, a Fake ID, and Millie’s Big Find on I-5
What a day it was for K9 Millie of the Oregon State Police. On Monday, November 16, 2026, Oregon State Police stopped a passenger vehicle on I-5 in Linn County for a traffic violation.
OSP Trooper Develops Suspicion of Possible Drug Trafficking
During the stop, as the trooper made contact with the driver, there were hints of possible illegal drugs were present. Thus, K9 Millie was deployed to do her thing. She immediately hit on, and alerted to the presence of illegal substances.
Read More: Snohomish Deputies Arrest Suspect on Felony Drug & Marijuana Production Charges
A Search of the Vehicle Turned Up a HUGE Stash of Illegal Drugs
A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 10 pounds of fentanyl, 36 pounds of cocaine, and 6 pounds of heroin.
The Driver Presented the Trooper With a Fake License
The 26-year old male driver was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into the Lane County Jail. After investigation, it was learned that the suspect used a fraudulent California driver's license.
After fingerprinting, the suspect's real identity was confirmed, revealing he was wanted for an outstanding warrant. What do you know?
The suspect had an active felony warrant from Washington State related to multiple drug offenses.
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