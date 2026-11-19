What a day it was for K9 Millie of the Oregon State Police. On Monday, November 16, 2026, Oregon State Police stopped a passenger vehicle on I-5 in Linn County for a traffic violation.

OSP Trooper Develops Suspicion of Possible Drug Trafficking

During the stop, as the trooper made contact with the driver, there were hints of possible illegal drugs were present. Thus, K9 Millie was deployed to do her thing. She immediately hit on, and alerted to the presence of illegal substances.

Read More: Snohomish Deputies Arrest Suspect on Felony Drug & Marijuana Production Charges

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A Search of the Vehicle Turned Up a HUGE Stash of Illegal Drugs

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 10 pounds of fentanyl, 36 pounds of cocaine, and 6 pounds of heroin.

The Driver Presented the Trooper With a Fake License

The 26-year old male driver was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into the Lane County Jail. After investigation, it was learned that the suspect used a fraudulent California driver's license.

After fingerprinting, the suspect's real identity was confirmed, revealing he was wanted for an outstanding warrant. What do you know?

The suspect had an active felony warrant from Washington State related to multiple drug offenses.

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2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll