Major Fentanyl Bust On I-5 Headed To Portland

Oregon State Police iItercepted Another Major Drug Delivery Headed to Portland.

On Tuesday, September 24th, an OSP trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Interstate 5 in Douglas County. As the officer pulled over the siver Volkswagen SUV, the trooper suspected possible criminal activity.

The Operator of the Vehicle Gave Consent to Search the SUV.

During a thorough search of the SUV, the trooper uncovered 100 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills. About 450,000 individual doses were found throughout the inside of the vehicle.

The suspect acknowledged that the drugs were enroute to Portland.

32-year old Gustavo Alonso Valuenzela of Los Angeles was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation is continuing. Portland seems to be a popular city for drug distribution. Just last month, Oregon State Police busted a motorist on I-5 with 100 pounds of drugs.

