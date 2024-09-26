Major Fentanyl Bust On I-5 Headed To Portland
Oregon State Police iItercepted Another Major Drug Delivery Headed to Portland.
On Tuesday, September 24th, an OSP trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Interstate 5 in Douglas County. As the officer pulled over the siver Volkswagen SUV, the trooper suspected possible criminal activity.
Richland Big Lots Closing Soon
The Operator of the Vehicle Gave Consent to Search the SUV.
During a thorough search of the SUV, the trooper uncovered 100 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills. About 450,000 individual doses were found throughout the inside of the vehicle.
The suspect acknowledged that the drugs were enroute to Portland.
32-year old Gustavo Alonso Valuenzela of Los Angeles was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation is continuing. Portland seems to be a popular city for drug distribution. Just last month, Oregon State Police busted a motorist on I-5 with 100 pounds of drugs.
