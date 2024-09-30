Fee Changes at Oregon State Parks for 2025: What You Need to Know
Just like everything else, prices are going up at Oregon's State Parks for 2025.
According to the Oregon State Parks website, fees for camping, reservations, and parking are going up to cover the rising costs of utilities, operations, maintenance, and inflation.
How Much are the Increases and When Do They Take Effect?
Camping reservations made starting on October 15, 2024 for 2025 dates will have the following increases by site type:
$2 increase for misc. sites (includes teepees, meeting halls and other facilities)
$3 increase for tent sites (includes horse tent sites, horse group sites, group tent) and primitive sites (includes overflow, fly-in and walk-to-sites)
$4 increase for RV sites (includes full hookup, electrical, horse RV and group RV sites)
$5 increase for cabins and yurts (includes rustic, mini, totem, and deluxe sites)
Beginning January 1, 2025:
The reservation fee will increase from $8 to $10 per site starting Jan. 1, 2025.
Daily parking permit fees will increase from $5 to $10 at parks that charge a fee for day-use parking.
Out of state campers need to take note that on July 1, 2025:
Expansion of the 25% out-of-state surcharge for RV campsites to all site types for out-of-state campers.
New camping rate ranges replace the existing ones. These ranges set the lowest and highest fees that Oregon State Parks can charge over time to keep pace with costs. The director sets future fees based on this range.
Why the Increases Are Necessary
According to Oregon State Parks, the increases are needed to cover the impacts of rising costs and inflation. Annual utility costs have increased by 28% over the last 4 years, yet base park fees have remained the same. The increases are needed to cover labor costs and to stay open. You can read more here.
Compact HIde Out in the Woods of Oregon for a Perfect Getaway
Gallery Credit: Airbnb-Rebecca
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
The Top 5 Winter Waterfalls Worth Seeing in Oregon and Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals