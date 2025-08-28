OSP-Facebook OSP-Facebook loading...

The owner of a wildlife safari park in Oregon was indicted on more than 300 counts of animal neglect.

Brian Tenney, the owner of West Coast Game Park Safari in Bandon, was arraigned on August 19th. According to PETA, (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), Tenney was charged with OVER 370 criminal counts.

In October, 2024, PETA filed a complaint with the USDA, citing animal welfare laws the goup accused the zoo of breaking.

According to reports, the safari park was operating without a state Wildlife Exhibitor's Permit since June, 2023. Since then, federal inpectors cited the zoo 80 times for violations.

In May, Police Served Multiple Warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari.

Oregon State Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office found 80 grams of methamphetamine, 44 firearms, 8 grams of cocaine, and $1.6 million in cash, checks, and bonds. Tenney was arrested for possession of meth, manufacturing, and attempted distribution.

Multiple Agencies Raided the Zoo After Several Animal Welfare Complaints.

Animals were found to be underweight, and malnourished. A dead tiger was stored in a freezer, and records were missing.

More than 300 animals were were seized, and relocated to sanctuary and rescue facilities. A chicken, camel, and kinkajou were euthanized due to their poor conditions. The safari park is now closed.

Tenney was arraigned by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty to the charges, including 327 felonies.

